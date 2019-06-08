ST. LOUIS — Regina Furr has no trouble talking about her 4-year-old grandson, Emir.

"He's a funny kid, really funny kid. He'll come out on the porch and my neighbors will say he'll be like hi, hi. He's that type of kid," Furr said.

But now, she's describing this little ball of energy, as a fighter.

Saturday night, after a day of playing at grandma's, it was time to get some sleep.

As Furr and her daughter went to sleep with the kids, an unexpected alarm woke them up hours later.

"When we heard the shot both of us raced up," Furr said. "I heard one shot. All of a sudden my daughter said, 'Where is Emir?'"

Police believe Emir got his hands on a gun, which wasn't secured and accidentally shot himself. She said he shot the lower part of his jaw and it exited through the side of his neck.

"He kept saying 'I want mama, I want mama,'" Furr said.

She said Emir was conscious during the entire situation.

Furr said her 30-year-old son was also in the home. She had no clue that he had a gun.

Two men were taken into custody, a 33- and 30-year-old. Police have not released their identities, but the grandmother said both are her sons.

Even though Furr is angry and upset, more than anything she's grateful that Emir is able to live another day.

"He's doing fine, his vital signs are doing really good. I've not seen nothing good come out of stuff like this, I can truly say this is God's work," Furr said thankfully.

A gun safety expert tells Five On Your Side, every family should have a conversation to see if there are firearms in the home.

If there are, they should be placed in a safe or vault.

Many police departments also give away free gun locks, for anyone needing it.

