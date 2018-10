ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced they’ve agreed to terms with veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright for a one-year contract.

Wainwright will enter his 15th season with the Cardinals in 2019, matching Bob Forsch for the third-most as a pitcher in a Redbird’s uniform. Last season, he went 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

Financial details of the contract have not been released.

