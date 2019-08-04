ST. LOUIS – If you’re looking for lunch plans on Thursday, you’re in luck! One of St. Louis’ favorite places to grab burgers is opening its second location in downtown St. Louis.

Hi-Pointe will open in the former location of Porano Pasta at 634 Washington Avenue on April 11 at 11 a.m.

The popular spot was founded in December 2016 by the team behind St. Louis’ Sugarfire Smoke House. It’s the second chef-driven concept by award-winning pitmaster Mike Johnson and restaurateur Charlie Downs.

Hi-Pointe is known for its smashed, thin-patty burgers. All burgers are made from an in-house mixture of brisket, chuck, and rib and are served on a buttered, toasted potato roll by St. Louis’ own Fazio’s Bakery.

The restaurant also offers a selection of signature sandwiches.

Options for side dishes include green beans with bacon and onion and three cheese mac n’ cheese in addition to the restaurant’s not-so-usual suspects like Belgian-style frites, vinegar slaw, and barbecue Hi. chips. As for sweets, pastry chef Carolyn Downs brings her selection of classic treats to the table including hand pies, whoopie pies, and a variety of her renowned cookies.

You can also find boozy shakes at Hi-Pointe, which are often created with collaborations from St. Louis breweries or businesses, such as Strange Donuts.

The 3,600-square-foot restaurant will be larger than its flagship, seating approximately 100 guests, with 70 seats inside and an additional 30 seats on the covered patio.

In honor of the opening, both locations will launch revamped menus.

The opening will kick off an ongoing partnership with the St. Louis Gateway Arch Park Foundation by offering an on-menu ‘Arch D-Lux’ Burger, which is a double American cheeseburger with peppered bacon, ketchup, special d-lux sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and sesame bun. One dollar from every Arch D-Lux burger will be donated to the St. Louis Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Hi-Pointe downtown will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

