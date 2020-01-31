ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Do you know an 'everyday hero' who loves to ski?

Hidden Valley Ski Resort is giving back to teachers and first responders with steep discounts on two Thursdays in February.

The resort is hosting Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days on Feb. 13 and 27. Teachers and first responders can receive 50% off lift tickets and rentals all day if they show a valid ID.

The deal runs from 1-9:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley said it is hosting the days "to show appreciation for the great work and dedication of our teachers and first responders!"

Lift tickets regularly cost $49 on Thursdays. Click here to see all of Hidden Valley's rates and here for a list of all upcoming Hidden Valley events.

