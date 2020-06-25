St. Louis pool companies swimming in business

A St. Louis company says homeowners may have to wait up to a year to install a pool

ST. LOUIS — As many industries are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, others are drowning in the amount of business they’re getting.

That includes pools and spas. Many homeowners are turning their homes into their own staycation by adding pools and hot tubs to their backyards. Demand is so high right now, if you want to install an inground pool, you may be waiting close to a year before you can jump in.

Sales at Prestige Pools and Spas are up over 100% and the company is running out of inventory.

“I pretty much don’t have anything left on the floor and I’ve got truckloads on order waiting to be built,” showroom manager Chad Moentenich said.

Pools aren’t the only thing in high demand right now. People are taking their shot at gardening, buying plants and vegetables. Bicycle sales are also surging.

According to USA Today, online orders of fitness equipment, home office set-ups, board games and bakeware are hitting all-time highs.

Just think of it this way: if you find a new way to fill the extra time you have, there’s a good chance other people have, too. Be prepared to do your research to hunt down what you need or be patient to wait in line.