1 dead in High Ridge house fire

One adult, two children and a dog escaped from the home. Firefighters found a 31-year-old man dead inside.

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning in High Ridge.

According to the High Ridge Fire Department, crews responded to the 2500 block of Thunder Road around 9 a.m. for a fire.

One adult, two children and a dog escaped from the home. Firefighters found a 31-year-old man dead inside. His name has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal and Jefferson County fire investigator are on the scene with the High Ridge Fire Department investigating the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.