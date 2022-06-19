High Ridge firefighter injured while searching home

A release from the department said while the firefighter was conducting a search, the floor gave out under his feet and he fell into the basement.

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A High Ridge, Missouri, firefighter suffered serious injuries Sunday morning while searching a home after a house fire.

According to a release from the High Ridge Fire Protection District, the firefighter suffered serious injuries when a floor gave out and he fell into the basement. He was rescued by additional crews and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The firefighter was not identified, but the release said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The release said the fire was at a home on the 4200 block of Hickory Lane in House Springs. When firefighters arrived, they did not know if the house was occupied, so the firefighter began a search of the home.

While he was conducting his search, the floor gave out under his feet and he fell into the basement.

"We are truly thankful to Antonia Fire Protection District, Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, and Eureka Fire Protection District for their assistance in fighting the fire and helping with the rescue," the department said in a Facebook post, "Big River Ambulance District for their rapid treatment and transport, and to Jefferson County 9-1-1 Dispatch Official for helping make sure that our crews got the help they needed, where they needed it."