High Ridge firefighters paying visits to local high school grads

On Saturday, firefighters from the High Ridge Fire Protection District set out with a goal to visit the homes of more than 260 seniors within their district

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — Firefighters are paying a personal visit to local high school seniors who are missing out on a normal graduation.

On Saturday, firefighters from the High Ridge Fire Protection District set out with a goal to visit the homes of more than 260 seniors within their district. Northwest High School seniors came out in their caps and gowns to get their picture taken in front of a firetruck.

The district wasn't able to get to everyone Saturday, but it said it won't stop until its done. The department posted a list of the streets it would be getting to on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

"Unfortunately, we aren’t able to post a schedule of when we will be at each location due to the size of the effort, but rest assured if you aren’t home or we miss you for some reason, we can schedule a make-up!" the department said.

Anyone within the fire district who missed out can send a message to the fire protection district to reschedule.

"We couldn't possibly replace an official graduation ceremony, but we want you to know that everyone is proud of your work and your perseverance," the fire district said.