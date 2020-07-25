High Ridge woman killed, 4 injured in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

The accident happened just after midnight on Saturday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A High Ridge woman was killed, and four others were injured in a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, a boat was traveling downstream when it hit the port side of another boat. A passenger in the second boat, 42-year-old Dawn Steinkuehler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a 43-year-old man and 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and the fourth passenger, a 43-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the boat, a 42-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The driver and passengers in the boat were not wearing safety devices, according to the crash report.

The driver of the first boat, a 52-year-old man, was charged with boating while intoxicated (BWI) causing serious physical injury, BWI causing death to another, BWI causing physical injury and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel.

No other information about this incident has been released.

