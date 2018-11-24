ALTON, Ill - A high school basketball game turned into a violent brawl Friday night the metro east.

A game between Alton and Riverview Gardens got out of hand after a scuffle amongst the players.

The on-court fight ended up spreading to coaches and adults in the stands.

Video footage I shot of the unfortunate, awful Alton-Riverview Gardens brawl. Insane. pic.twitter.com/cOhkDZfkjU — John Hough (@_Johner_) November 24, 2018

Alton Athletic Director Jeff Alderman confirmed both teams received a forfeit loss as a result of the brawl, and the remaining weekend games of the Alton Redbird Tip-Off Classic have been canceled.

Alton, Riverview Gardens, Althoff, O'Fallon (Illinois), Carbondale amd Ritenour were slated to compete in the tournament.

Alderman said further discipline will be determined after investigations are concluded.

