High school football fans brave heat for the start of the season

"She's going to be 10 months in about three days,” he said as he held her close.



They were in the stands to see Kirkwood High School take on DeSmet Jesuit High School.



"It's a little cooler. You don't have the sun beating down on you,” he said as he waited for the game to start.



The way he planned to get through the extreme heat was with a portable fan.



“This is the MVP of the game,” he said as he fanned himself and his family.



Water was on hand for band and school leaders who ensured players took precautions through mandatory water breaks. They delayed Friday night’s game until 8.



"Knowing that the sun still doesn’t go down till right about 7 or 7:15 ... we made that decision for the wellbeing of everyone involved [Friday] night,” Kirkwood athletic director, Corey Nesslage, said.



Good neighbors were also doing their part. A group of young ladies set up a lemonade stand as fans flocked to the game. Folks said they appreciated it.



"They're usually like ‘Oh that’s so sweet of you,’" 11-year-old Ella Montgomery said.