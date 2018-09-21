ST. LOUIS — High school students in Missouri will soon be allowed to take a computer science course to fulfill one of the math and science requirements to graduate.

Lawmakers passed the bill and Friday Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, plans to sign it.

The bill would also help schools build a curriculum around computer science and train teachers in the field.

Paul Frazier, Program Director for cybersecurity programs who teaches computer science courses at Webster University says it’s a great skill to have.

“That’s where the jobs are going to be. There are hundreds of thousands of job vacancies worldwide and we can only put out hundreds per year.”

Frazier said it’s important to learn these skills at a young age which is why he makes his 13-year-old granddaughter exercise those skills. He said he helps her take apart computers and put them back together.

“I know that that’s a skill set she’s going to use as she’s growing older. As a female we have a gross shortage and diversity in the computer science career field.”

The law will take effect immediately.

