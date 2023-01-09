Violent high-speed Hillsdale crash caught on camera

A vehicle can be seen traveling at a high rate of speed before slamming into a utility box and street light.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A violent crash was caught on a surveillance camera Saturday night.

Editor's note: The video may be difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised. 5 On Your Side has covered the portion of the video showing the crash victim's body.

The crash happened in Hillsdale in St. Louis County on August 26. The timestamp on the video shows the incident happened at 2:03 a.m.

The crash was on the 1900 block of Kienlen Avenue.

A car was traveling at a high rate of speed before slamming into a utility box. Video shows the car go airborne, hitting a street light and flipping in the air before crashing back on the street. A person was ejected from the vehicle while airborne. The person landed on the street and did not move. The person's condition was not immediately known.

Two police cruisers quickly arrive on the scene.

It was not immediately known if the police cruisers were pursuing the car or the reason for the pursuit.

Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said it was an ongoing criminal investigation, but gave no other details.

A camera at Brock Auto Parts and Recycling captured the crash on video.