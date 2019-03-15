ST. LOUIS — People in St. Louis' Fox Park Neighborhood said they're concerned after high winds sent bricks flying off of a vacant building Thursday night.

"I heard a pretty loud noise and wasn't sure what it was… thought maybe a car hit another car or something," Jerry, who lives nearby, said.

It turns out that boom was not a car crash, but wind blowing bricks off a vacant building.

"There were just bricks everywhere," Wayne, another neighbor said.

Neighbors said late Thursday night the building was intact for the most part, but on Friday morning, it was a different story.

"I'm looking at the bricks that are still unstable as you can see right there, they're ready to fall and that whole wall is ready to fall down.. with any gusts of wind its going to fall," Wayne said.

The residents said the isn't just unsightly, it's also dangerous.

"See how people come and they stop here and they eat their McDonald's. Right now if a strong wind came up, he gone be injured because they pull up here and eat all the time," Wayne said.

It's not just the people he's worried about. While no one lives in the building, several stray cats used it as shelter.

"They would be in the bottom and they would come out and come under the fence and we would feed them so I don't know whether they got injured or not, or whether they're still in there trapped or whatever," Wayne said.

Best Enterprises LLC owns the building and St. Louis city officials said it's their responsibility to get it cleaned up.

5 On Your Side reached out to them, and we have not yet heard back.