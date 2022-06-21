Higher gas prices won’t stop Independence Day travel, AAA predicts

AAA predicts 5% more people in Missouri will travel this holiday weekend than in 2021.

ST. LOUIS — AAA predicts there will be a record amount of people going on road trips over this Independence Day weekend, even with high gas prices. The organization predicts 42 million people will hit the road from June 30 to July 4.

AAA predicts 47.9 million people in the U.S. will travel over the Independence Day holiday weekend. This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021. Travel volumes are just 2% shy of those seen in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The estimation comes from the organization’s yearly Fourth of July travel predictions. AAA defines holiday travel as 50 miles or more away from home. With crowded highways and airports, AAA wants travelers to be prepared so they can have a stress-free holiday.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”

Issues with air travel and concerns of flight cancellations and delays may be driving up the number of car travelers and driving down the number of air travelers. AAA thinks the share of people traveling by air will be the lowest since 2011.

“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” said Twidale. “But not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn’t mean you have to abandon your vacation plans. The best advice we can give travelers is to consider working with a travel agent who can help plan for the unexpected – like a flight cancelation. They are your best advocate.”

AAA predicts 5% more people in Missouri will travel this holiday weekend than they did in 2021. In Illinois, it predicts 4% more people will travel than in 2021.

The upcoming holiday weekend is supposed to be the second busiest since 2000, with numbers trending upward. To avoid stress, AAA advises travelers to hit the road on off-peak times or days. Its data says Friday, July 1st is supposed to be the busiest travel day of the weekend, and Monday, July 4th, the lightest.