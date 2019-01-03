HIGHLAND, Ill. — Two historic buildings have been standing along main street in Highland, Illinois for more than 150 years. Now, the city plans to demolish the old buildings to make room for a parking lot.

Supporters say the extra parking is needed and will attract more people to downtown Highland. Opponents wish the historic buildings could be saved.

The buildings were built in the mid-1800’s. The city of Highland paid $35,000 for the two buildings.

Peacock Bakery owner, Carrie Finley, offered three times that amount for the buildings in hopes of restoring them.

The city has not set a date for demolition.