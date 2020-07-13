Highland, Illinois closes recreation center due to COVID-19

HIGHLAND, Ill — The recreation center in Highland, Illinois is closed until Friday due to COVID-19.
The city recommended in a Facebook post that anyone who visited the Korte Recreation Center on July 6-10 should monitor for symptoms.
It is not clear whether the person with the coronavirus is an employee or a visitor of the center.
"It is with deep regret that we must close the Korte Recreation Center, immediately until Friday, July 17, 2020 after learning of a positive test of COVID-19 was in our facility," the city posted. "Therefore, we will be mandated to sterilize the entire facility and recommend that all guests that visited the Korte Recreation in the week of July 6 – 10 self-monitor for symptoms and take proper precautions. If you have any questions, contact your physician."
Many public spaces that were reopened after initial shutdowns have been forced to close temporarily due to COVID-19 cases, including restaurants and churches.
