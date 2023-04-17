Highland Saddle Club in desperate need of help, donations after storms destroy barn

Damage from severe storms this weekend continues to pile up all over Missouri and Illinois.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGHLAND, Illinois — The storm’s powerful winds ripped up several of the Highland Saddle Club’s buildings in Highland, Illinois.

The massive flying debris even killed one of their horses.

Highland Saddle Club Owner Kevin Gleason and his staff have dedicated 28 years and their hearts to this business.

“This is my whole life. I’ve been doing this forever,” Gleason said tearfully.

Gleason said it was nearly taken away in a matter of minutes by a storm so strong it lifted thousands of pounds of metal like it was nothing.

“We grabbed the dogs, head downstairs and by the time we got down the steps, we turned our phones on and we could literally hear the tornado at that point in time,” Gleason said.

After the storm passed, he ran upstairs and out to the stables.

“We saw the devastating damage and the horse that was hurt,” Gleason said.

He said 35 horses busted out of their fences and stalls as they ran scared from the storm.

Unfortunately, the injured horse was hit by flying debris and didn’t make it.

“It's traumatic. Even though the horse doesn't belong to me, it was in the custody and care of this facility,” Gleason said.

Gleason called on his farm family to help, and Riding Instructor Michele Jones rushed right over to the barn.

“I could see the barn from the road and there was light shining through the roof. I knew it was bad at that time,” Jones said.

The storm peeled off the roof of the stall area, ripped it open like somebody had opened up a can and pushed it over into the neighbor's field that’s roughly a hundred yards away.

“Our whole stall run is destroyed, half our stalls, the roof to the arena, all of our fences were damaged, our hay has gotten wet, and the barn just is decimated. It's terrible,” Jones said.

Jones said the Highland Saddle Club has given so much love to the community.

“I have over 135 families riding here right now. Plus, we do pony camps and unicorn parties in the summer. We probably have several hundred kids come through in the summer for those events,” Jones said.

She said they’re unable to hold their biggest show of the year due to this storm.

And now they’re going to need some of that love to make its way back.

“We need prayers and some help if we can get it, that’d be the best,” Gleason said.

Even though the club has insurance it won’t cover everything.

The materials alone are going to cost about $100,000 and they need financial help.

Click here to donate and read more about their needs.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.