Person killed in 3-vehicle crash in St. Louis County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the wreck happened at about 8:18 p.m. on Highway 367 between Chambers Road and Interstate 270

DELLWOOD, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in the Moline Acres area of north St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the wreck happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Highway 367 between Chambers Road and Interstate 270.

Three vehicles were involved. One person was killed.

The highway patrol does not have any further information to release at this time.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map, Highway 367 is closed in both directions at Chambers Road. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information is confirmed.