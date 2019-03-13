ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Highway 79 has reopened in Old Monroe after a rockslide hit several cars Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the rockslide hit multiple cars near the Cuivre River Bridge at the St. Charles and Lincoln County line.

Only one lane of Highway 79 was open while crews cleared the rock from the road. After about an hour, all lanes were reopened to traffic and the rock was pushed onto the shoulder.

Fire officials said MoDOT will be out removing the rock from the shoulder of the road Wednesday afternoon.

Officials warned drivers to remain cautious in the area until the rock is cleared.