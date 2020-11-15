Highway B reopens after deadly crash in Jefferson County

Police said the crash happened at around 5 p.m. The highway was closed for nearly three hours while police investigated

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed when two pickup trucks crashed head-on on Highway B in unincorporated Jefferson County Saturday night.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the intersection of Highway B and Rocky Farm Road just west of Hillsboro. The spokesman said officers with the Hillsboro Police Department confirmed one of the people in the crash died.

