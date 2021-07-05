Police investigating crash involving car with bullet hole on I-70

All four westbound lanes were closed overnight in north county as multiple police agencies responded to the crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After being shut down for more than an hour overnight, the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Hanley Road in north St. Louis County is back open.

A large police presence responded to a crash that had all four lanes of westbound traffic closed.

5 On Your Side's overnight photographer captured video of a heavily damaged silver vehicle. The video also appeared to show at least one bullet hole on the side of the car.

The Berkeley Police Department is leading the investigation. Police are not commenting on what caused the crash.