FERGUSON, Mo. — Some call him a hero. Others have labeled him a coward.

Captain Ron Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol led the police response to the unrest in Ferguson in August of 2014.

Now, he's announcing his retirement. But first, Johnson agreed to another walk down the street that was the epicenter of protest and unrest in Ferguson: West Florissant Avenue.

For all that's seared in St. Louis' collective memory about August of 2014, one thing that can be easy to forget about the first few days after Michael Brown's death is just how quickly events changed and how uncertain some of those days seemed on the streets of Ferguson.

"It was something that was unbelievable," recalls Johnson. "I said how are we going to make it out of this,"

Johnson remembers saying to himself when he first arrived on West Florissant Avenue in the hours after protest broke out and then turned destructive.

After a tense, five-day stand-off that drew national attention and criticism, Missouri's governor Jay Nixon bet on Johnson to take over leadership of the police response. And Johnson took his own gamble.

"You know I'm walking this way and I don't know the reaction I'll get," he remembers as he walks along that same stretch of West Florissant now more than four years later.

In 2014, Johnson ordered armored police units too stand down, took off his own protective vest, and walked with protesters.

"That first day I walked down the street and people began to come out and talk and hug, and I was hearing their voice and I was seeing their face. And, I knew that's what we needed to do."

Commanding hundreds of officers and leading marches: Johnson chose to walk where not many did then - in the tension that is the middle of the road.

"I lost friends on both sides whether they were law enforcement or personal friends," says Johnson.

From the middle of the road Johnson admits he made mistakes, but believes both "sides" did at least start to see each other as more than just enemies.

"Protesters and policemen began to talk and you start seeing smiles," recalls Johnson.

"What people fail to realize is that the Ferguson riots were longest in our countries history...yet we had zero additional deaths," says Johnson.

Four years later Johnson plans to trade his badge for work as a consultant - speaking in cities across the country, sharing the lessons he learned in Ferguson.

As for the history he helped write in August of 2014 Johnson knows it's a story that still divides - some see it as a scar on St. Louis, others see it as just the beginning of a larger movement for change.

"I see it as a spark of pride," says Johnson. "Because it did change the conversation in our country."

"But I also think we've got a great responsibility because it started here they're always going to look and see where we are so it gives us a great opportunity to be better than anybody could have imagined."

Capt Johnson's Retirement letter

