MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a 23-year-old woman after her truck was found at Mark Twain Lake State Park Monday.

A press release said a trooper found Raffaella Maria Stroik's car on a parking lot near a boat ramp Monday, but no missing person report had been filed. When the trooper saw the car was still there Tuesday, he began investigating.

After a short investigation, they determined she was missing and issued a missing person report. The press release said police were still searching the area as of Tuesday evening.

The last time she was seen was Monday morning at Whole Foods on Town and Country Crossing Drive. She was wearing an olive-green jacket, long, pink scarf and navy pants with white zippers on the sides. She was also wearing white tennis shoes.

Police said she is about 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she normally wears in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.

