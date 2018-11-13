MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a 23-year-old ballet dancer after her car was found at Mark Twain Lake State Park Monday.

A press release said a trooper found Raffaella Maria Stroik's car on a parking lot near a boat ramp Monday, but no missing person report had been filed. When the trooper saw the car — a black, 2012 Volkswagen Jetta — was still there Tuesday, he began investigating.

After a short investigation, they determined she was missing and issued a missing person report. A spokesman for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B said said they searched the area near where her car was found until Tuesday evening. He said they would resume the search Wednesday morning.

The last time she was seen was Monday morning at Whole Foods on Town and Country Crossing Drive, about a two-hour drive from where her car was found. She was wearing an olive-green jacket, long, pink scarf and navy pants with white zippers on the sides. She was also wearing white tennis shoes.

Police said she is about 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that she normally wears in a ponytail.

A page on St. Louis Ballet's website said she joined the dance company in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.

