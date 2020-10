Highway patrol officers shoot, kill man they say had a knife

The man, Richard Jones, 35, of Garden City, ignored repeated orders to drop the knife

GARDEN CITY, Mo. β€” Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a western Missouri man who reportedly threatened a trooper with a knife, the patrol said.

The shooting occurred late Saturday in Garden City, about 48 miles (77.25 kilometers) south of Kansas City, after the Cass County Sheriff's office asked the patrol for help during a disturbance, the patrol said in a news release.

The man, Richard Jones, 35, of Garden City, ignored repeated orders to drop the knife and charged toward one of the troopers with the knife β€œin a threatening manner,” the patrol said.

Several troopers shot at Jones. He was given medical assistance but died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.