Hiker falls to death in Klondike Park

An ambulance department spokesman said the hiker's age has not been confirmed, but the hiker appeared to be in their late teens.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenage hiker fell to their death in Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the ambulance district said.

According to Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District, the district got a call at around 12:40 p.m. for the report of a fall in the park. A high-angle rescue team was dispatched to the park, but the hiker was found and pronounced dead a short time later.

The St. Charles County Police Department is investigating. The area around the boat ramp on the east side of Klondike Park was closed off for the investigation.

