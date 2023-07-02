Hillsboro Fire Protection District in need of funding

A tax increase on April's ballot will provide the department with $520,000 in funding.

HILLSBORO, Mo. — The Hillsboro Fire Protection District said central Jefferson County families will be at risk if they aren't given more funding soon.

Chief Brian Gaudet said the department is losing a federal grant and needs community support on April’s ballot for a tax increase.

As of now, the department's 12 full-time firefighters are supported by 20 volunteers. At least 2 firefighters are staffed at the two firehouses 24/7, according to Gaudet.

"Our call volume over the past 15 years has gone up by more than 144% and our funding has not," Gaudet said.

The chief said they respond to roughly 1,400 calls a year.

The increase will provide $520,000 to fund the department or else half of the full-time firefighters will be let go.

On Tuesday, the fire protection district knocked down a fire at the Hillsboro Food Pantry in a matter of minutes.

"The building was saved," Chief Gaudet said. “The food pantry in Hillsboro serves hundreds and hundreds of residents on a weekly basis. We proved today that having a paid fire department is vital to saving the community assets that are out there."

The fire protection district covers 44 square miles in the area. The district encourages anyone who wants to be a volunteer firefighter to stop by the fire station at 120 5th St. in Hillsboro and pick up an application.