Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County

Dennis Pruitte, 66, of Hillsboro, died after his car hit a rock bluff with its front end.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County.

The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a 2001 GMC Sonoma north on Hardin Road approaching State Highway V. He did not stop at the intersection and continued driving across State Highway V.

Pruitte continued driving north, went off the road, and hit a rock bluff with his car’s front end.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson where he was pronounced dead by Dr. R. Evans at about 8 p.m.