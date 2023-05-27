Hillsboro man killed in Jefferson County crash Friday night

20-year-old Jared Young died at the hospital.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m., on Highway E at Belleville Lane in Jefferson County.

20-year-old Jared Young was driving north on Highway E, when he attempted to pass a Ford Explorer in front of him on a curve. When Young moved to pass the Explorer, he did not see an oncoming Ford F450 pickup truck in the southbound lanes.

Young then swerved back to the right to try and avoid the F450, but the front of the truck struck the driver side of Young's Ford Mustang.

The Mustang then went off the right side of the road after the impact, and caught fire.

Young was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis via ARCH Medical helicopter, where he died.

The 47-year-old man driving the Ford F450 had moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by EMS for treatment.

Both the F450 and the Mustang were totaled in the crash.