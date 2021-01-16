Endangered missing man last seen in Hillsboro, Missouri

An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a man who was last seen Friday morning in Hillsboro.
Dana Tackett, 65, was last seen at 8 a.m. at 9530 Goldfinch Lane, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 230 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, polo shirt and camo pants.
Tackett suffers from several medical issues that require medication. He also suffered a stroke four years ago, which police said caused cognitive issues.
His daughter and caretaker realized he was gone at around 6 p.m. after she hadn't been able to reach him all day. He left all of his medications, his cell phone, and his money and debit cars at home.
His vehicle is a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plate NC5M2J, last seen at 9530 Goldfinch Lane.
Anyone who has seen Tackett or has any information should call 911 or the Hillsboro Police Department at 636-797-9999.