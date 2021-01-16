Endangered missing man last seen in Hillsboro, Missouri

Dana Tackett suffers from several medical issues that require medication

An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a man who was last seen Friday morning in Hillsboro.

Dana Tackett, 65, was last seen at 8 a.m. at 9530 Goldfinch Lane, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 230 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, polo shirt and camo pants.

Tackett suffers from several medical issues that require medication. He also suffered a stroke four years ago, which police said caused cognitive issues.

His daughter and caretaker realized he was gone at around 6 p.m. after she hadn't been able to reach him all day. He left all of his medications, his cell phone, and his money and debit cars at home.

His vehicle is a silver 2011 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plate NC5M2J, last seen at 9530 Goldfinch Lane.