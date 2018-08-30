ST. LOUIS – The City Museum received a special gift from Central Park on Wednesday.

City Museum got a call from park officials in New York about hippo sculptures they received in the late 90’s.

The hippo sculptures were created by Bob Cassilly for the Safari Playground in Central Park in 1997.

Cassilly founded the iconic City Museum. He died in 2011.

Central Park officials told the City Museum they were doing 3D scans of the sculptures to make 3D print replacements and asked if they wanted the originals back.

The original hippo sculptures returned to City Museum on Wednesday.

City Museum is working on where the hippo sculptures will be placed.

© 2018 KSDK