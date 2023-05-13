Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting 2023 Hispanic women's event

Organizers add, there were more than 100 women in attendance in 2022 and they expect the event to only get bigger.

ST. LOUIS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host one of its biggest annual events this year.

The 2023 Hispanic women's event Live Auténtica will feature three speakers.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Saint Louis is a private non-profit corporation and it was founded in 1982.

This year's keynote speaker is Michelle Faraco and guest speakers are Ileana O'Neill and Karina Arango.

It'll take place May 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.

The event aims to create a space for growth and learning with educational panels and networking opportunities.

The goal is to elevate, highlight and strengthen the position of women in the labor market and society.

Organizers said there were more than 100 women in attendance in 2022 and they expect the event to only get bigger.

This event is open to all women-identifying people.

The keynote speaker, Michelle Faraco, is Latina motivational speaker and social entrepreneur.

Born in New York and raised in Caracas-Venezuela, Michelle’s story begins as a little girl growing up with an autoimmune condition, facing many challenges such as bullying.

Event organizers said she uses her vulnerability, transparency, and self-esteem so that more people feel seen, accepted, and celebrated without having to hide anything and thus finding freedom, as she did.

Additional speakers:

Ileana O’Neill, Director, Senior Marketing Coordinator at FCB Banks St. Louis

Karina Arango, Director of Advocacy at The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis

Master of Ceremonies:

Justina Coronel, Multi-skilled journalist, and reporter at KSDK – 5 On Your Side on St. Louis

Ways to get involved:

$10 Students

$35 Members

$50 Non-Members

Click here to save your spot. Registration closes May 19.