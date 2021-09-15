Learn about Hispanic Heritage Month at 2 events Wednesday night

One virtual event is hosted by the University of Missouri and the other is virtual or in person at the Missouri History Museum.

ST. LOUIS — September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month. A pair of events Wednesday night provide venues for learning more about the Latino experience in Missouri and St. Louis.

The University of Missouri is hosting a virtual discussion by Latinx Communities in Missouri on the History of Latinx in Missouri. Researchers will present the journey of Latino/Hispanic people to the state.

Details:

Sept. 15

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Free with registration

Hosted on Zoom

The Missouri History Museum in St. Louis is marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month with a panel on personal identity, Latinx diaspora and how social spaces can support people.

Details:

Sept. 15

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Free

In-person in Lee Auditorium, available on Zoom