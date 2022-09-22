Hispanic Leaders Group in St. Louis connects community members for almost 40 years

The group puts in hard work and the organization is filled with volunteers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Anthony B. Ramirez founded the Hispanic Leaders Group almost 40 years ago to connect community members.

"The mission of the leaders group is to be a strong and supportive voice for the Hispanic organizations in St. Louis," Chairman Antonio Maldonado said. "We do that through education, advocacy, labor issues, etc."

Since then, it's flourished.

The diverse group has members from Brazil to Spain to Venezuela.

"We keep a pulse of what's happening in our community," Maldonado said.

They've come together to be advocates from forming pieces of legislation to making sure community members are safe.

Vice Chair Yvonne Buhlinger tells 5 On Your Side, "Hispanic Leaders Group has been very very active in the pandemic. We knew that our population that we serve would be disproportionately impacted. It was right there supporting with mask distributions, hand sanitizer activities, and providing volunteers and spreading the word."

The group puts in hard work and the organization is filled with volunteers.

With your help, their connections can only get stronger.

Ways to get involved:

Donate

Get involved with Hispanic Capitol Day

Participate or donate to scholarships

Become a member

"Every bit that we fundraise goes into scholarships and educational programs for our membership and the community," Maldonado notes.

The Hispanic Leaders Group is hosting its award ceremony called the Esperanza Awards on Sept. 30.

A portion of the funds will go to scholarships.