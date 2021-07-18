Historic church, once a stop on the Underground Railroad, in need of a miracle

The church in Brooklyn, Ill., has stood the test of time, but after nearly two centuries in operation it's in danger of being condemned

BROOKLYN, Ill. — Quinn Chapel AME Church in Brooklyn, Ill., has stood the test of time, but after nearly two centuries in operation the church is in danger of being condemned.

"There's a great history here as part of the Underground Railroad," said the Rev. Devion Burrell, who's served as the church's pastor for three years. "This isn't just church history. It's not just history down here in Brooklyn. It's not just Black history. This is history — period."

Burrell is the first to admit that history is quickly crumbing away inside the church where walls are bulging out, the roof has gone bad and the foundation is cracked.

"In some areas you can see where the building has shifted," he said.

Early estimates to fix the building started around $65,000, but that price tag has since soared into the hundreds of thousands.

"As you look, you discover more things," Burrell said.

That's not stopping Burrell from keeping the faith that the community will come through with a miracle to save the church.

"Ideally, I would love a new building," he said, adding that "right now we need to preserve this (building) and take care of (it) first."