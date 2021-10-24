Historic Ferguson church hires first Black pastor in 150-year history

Pastor Kerry Allison hopes to increase congregation numbers with more diverse members.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Pastor Kerry Allison is a few months into his new role as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Ferguson.

"Do a lot of work in community, congregational life, community organizing, working with notable national figures like Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and really just had a concern for community and how to better community," Allison said.

Allison was a pastor in Los Angeles for 13 years.

Now, he's making history as the church's first African-American senior pastor, preaching to a predominantly white, upper-class congregation.

The church is 150 years old and once served over 1,000 congregation members.

Now, they have about 125, but one of Pastor Allison's main goals is to bring more people to the church.

"One hundred fifty years ago was quite different from it is today. A lot of separation. Blacks didn't have an opportunity to worship here and now 150 years later to have an African American to lead this church, it says something about the church," Allison said.

"People know this church, but I also think they may know it as a white church and we don't want it to be that way," congregation member Paula Bujewski said.

Bujewski served on the search committee that hired Allison. She believes Allison's contributions to the church will serve the Ferguson community well.

"I think that he comes with some wonderful experience and fresh ideas and that's what we needed. We needed that," Bujewski said.

"The church wants to welcome the larger neighborhood, wants to reflect the cultural make up of this community of St. Louis, and so my position one of my responsibility is to lead them in that," Allison said.

They are inviting the public to a pumpkin hunt on Halloween, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend their Sunday morning services both in-person and online at 10:10 a.m.