From Ballpark Village to the Union Station project, construction is booming our city. Now there's a huge plan to redevelop part of historic Lafayette Square.

Chouteau Avenue partners announced today that the neighborhood is about to even get better.

"We have about 12 acres of land which is very unusual this close to the city," said Paul Hamilton of Hamilton Hospitality. "We're less than a mile from the stadium, we're in the heart of what’s happening in St. Louis."

The parcel of land will be mix development townhomes apartment office space retail entertainment and a hotel.

"We want to make sure what we do complements the neighborhood," Hamilton said.

The development will cost about $160 million.