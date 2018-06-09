CHESTER, Ill - A famous World War II era LST (landing ship tank) ship will be in southern Illinois this weekend.

The USS LST 325 will be docked in Chester until around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

The historic ship was on site on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day and this particular class of ship was said to be instrumental in winning the war. The LST 325 is also the last operational LST in existence.

The ship will be available for tours from Friday, September 7 to Sunday, September 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

© 2018 KSDK