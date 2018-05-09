ST. LOUIS — St Louis is very fortunate it has three Victorian standpipe water towers, all constructed between 1871 and 1898 and the only city in America that still has three standing.

The south city Compton Heights tower has been preserved but the two on the north side have deteriorated over the years.

"They're intact, they're not used or functional," said Andrew Weil of the Landmark Association. "lf they have repair needs. They're not in immediate danger of collapse or anything."

Engineers were out today to assess the condition of the 133-year-old structure. The group Landmarks Association will take the assessment and come up with a game plan to raise the money to restore these beautiful landmarks.

