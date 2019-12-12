ST. LOUIS — Most everyone has seen the enormous Amoco sign at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Amoco.

It’s been a fixture at the corner of Skinker and Clayton Road for years.

“We try our best to give good service to our customer,” said Darryl Rodenberg, Stevenson's Hi-Pointe.

Something this filling station has been doing for over 90 years.

“1926, Standard Red Crown, and they did do automotive repair," Rodenberg said.

It’s a tradition which is carried on today.

“Everything including full engine and transmission replacements," he said.

They have one giant advantage over the competition.

It’s the world's largest Amoco sign.

“From the belly of the sign not including the legs, it’s said to be 40-foot-tall and 60-foot-wide.”

It was recently re-dedicated, sporting an updated look to kick off the rebirth of the Amoco brand.

“Does it bring people from off the highway? Sure it does.”

People show up for more than just gas.

“A lot of people doing selfies.”

It's become a roadside attraction.

“I think everyone in the city has their own memories of the sign.”

The sign has gone through several renovations and is currently lite by environmentally friendly LED spot lights.

What most people don't know is there was two signs.

“It's my understanding there is a twin to this sign on the Amoco office building in Chicago.”

That sign was removed lost or destroyed years ago.