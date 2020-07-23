History of incidents at Saint Louis Galleria mall

There have been multiple incidents at the mall over the last year involving guns

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting at Saint Louis Galleria mall on Wednesday.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been multiple incidents at the mall over the last several months involving guns.

According to the mall’s website, firearms and illegal weapons are not allowed on mall property. The mall is private property.

July 8

Two cars had their windows smashed out in the mall’s parking lot and a gun was stolen from one of them. Police have not taken anyone into custody in that incident.

July 5

While patrolling the parking lot of the Galleria, an officer heard several shots. Officers found several spent shell casings on the upper level of the parking garage, according to the Richmond Heights police summaries report.

July 4

According to Richmond Heights police summaries report, officers responded to a fight at the mall and during the investigation, a 17-year-old was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

June 26

Three cars had their windows broken into while parked in the Galleria parking lot. A pistol was stolen from one of the vehicles, according to the police report.

June 21

A man was taken into custody for shoplifting by Dillard’s security. He was taken to the security office where a loaded pistol was found in his possession, police said he then ran out of the office and got away.

May 29

One person was arrested after flourishing a gun at an employee at Auntie Anne’s at the mall, according to Richmond Heights police summaries.

May 20

A man discovered a person inside his car after he was shopping at the Galleria. When he approached his car, the person entered a tan car occupied by three other people – one of the passengers pointed a gun at him.

Jan. 3

Another person’s car window was shattered in the parking garage and a gun was stolen.

Jan. 2

A victim reported their driver’s side window being shattered and their gun being stolen from the car.

Dec. 14, 2019

A man was shot in the parking garage of the mall during a robbery. Police said he crawled from the parking garage into the mall and collapsed inside the store, Lids.

Aug. 31, 2019