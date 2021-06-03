'I'll always remember it' | Witness recalls man's last moments after hit-and-run on I-70

"I think I'll always remember this day, I’ll always remember it," said Michelle Todd, a witness who stopped to help.



For Todd, Hawley's last moments will live with her for the rest of her life.



"I saw this big inhale and his belly went round and then his belly went down and I thought to myself that was his last breath," said Todd.



Pictures taken from the side of the road show the rubble, Hawley's bike lying on the side of the road and officers holding his helmet.



"Anytime a motorcycle is involved in a crash or struck by a full-sized vehicle there's usually extensive damage to that motorcycle just because of the sheer size of that vehicle compared to cars and trucks," said MSHP Troop C corporal Dallas Thompson.



It happened just before noon on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. Troopers said a red pickup truck struck Hawley knocking his motorcycle to the ground. That's when the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 accidentally ran him over.



"The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and the original vehicle that struck the motorcycle left the scene without being identified," Thompson said.



At the time, Todd was on her way to a house showing. The real estate agent said she pulled over and went into traffic control.



"I just stopped right beside him basically and got out of my car and started trying to direct traffic and my thought was if I can make enough room for the EMS crews to get here they can get here faster and they can help him," said Todd.



Todd said some drivers were rude to her, yelling at her to move as Hawley laid lifeless.



"Life is short and with everything that's going on we still need to stop and help each other," said Todd.



Todd hopes more people including the driver that fled choose compassion.



"He needs to suck it up and turn himself in, that what he did he will live with for the rest of his life," said Todd.