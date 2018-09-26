MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — When you see her injuries, it is hard to believe that Rachel Ryan feels lucky.

“I have six or seven broken ribs,” Ryan said. “I'm thankful that I can rehab and get through this and I'm here.”

Earlier this month, Ryan had just dropped off her daughter for her first day of school at Marion Elementary in Overland. She was a few steps into a crosswalk when an SUV ran a red light.

“It was out of nowhere, this car is coming at me,” she said.

Ryan said she saw the driver stop for a moment and then take off.

“I can't imagine seeing someone seeing someone hurt like that and not wanting to help,” she said.

Ryan said a good Samaritan did help her, a nurse who happened to be walking her son to school.

“She held my head and waited with me and told me, ‘It's going to be OK. The ambulance is on their way’. She really helped a lot to help keep me calm,” Ryan said.

Ryan had surgery to repair her left leg, which was broken in two places. She has broken bones in her right foot and also suffered injuries to her spleen and lungs. She is now at her parents’ home and will go through weeks of therapy.

“I'm blessed for how I have come out of it,” she said. “I've forgiven him, personally.”

Still, Ryan wants to the driver to be caught, so he does not hurt another family.

“As a community, you don't want to think that someone would do that,” Ryan said. “I just feel like justice needs to be served, so we can feel safe and protected.”

Overland Police said the man who struck Ryan may have been driving a black Jeep Patriot.

