FENTON, Mo. — A New Year's Day hockey game in Fenton meant a little bit more to the community on New Year’s Day. It was all in honor of Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

The North County Co-Op police officer was killed in June while responding to a call for a bad check. Langsdorf is a Mehlville High School and hockey alum.

On Wednesday, a hockey game and silent auction were held in Fenton in honor of Langsdorf. There was no entry fee, but attendees were encouraged to donate.

All the proceeds are going towards a trust established for his kids.

The final game of the day was between the members of the St. Louis Police Department and the St. Louis Fire Department.

