Seattle-based Sur La Table will close its location at Plaza Frontenac on March 23.

This is the retailer's only St. Louis-area store. Its only other Missouri location is in Kansas City, according to its website.

St. Louis Business Journal

Sur La Table opened in 2002 at Plaza Frontenac and carried more than 12,000 products, including small appliances, kitchen utensils, more than 900 cookbook titles, kitchen linens and cookware. The 5,600-square-foot store is located on the upper level next to Neiman Marcus.

The brand has more than 125 stores across the U.S. When the St. Louis location opened in 2002, it was the brand's 26th store.

Sur La Table is led by CEO Diane Neal, who was appointed in 2014.

More Stories From St. Louis Business Journal