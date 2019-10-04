ST. LOUIS — The number of homes for sale in the St. Louis area is continuing to decline, bucking a national trend of increased inventory, according to a new report from Realtor.com.

While national housing inventory grew by 4 percent year over year in March, the number of active listings in St. Louis saw a 19 percent year-over-year decrease. Right behind St. Louis is the Greater Washington area with a 14 percent drop, followed by Oklahoma City at 11 percent.

St. Louis also saw a 15 percent decrease in new listings year over year, according to the report. Home listings in St. Louis spend an average of five days on the market.

The metro areas where inventory continued to increase were mostly pricey, West Coast cities, the report said. The San Jose, California, area topped the list with a 114 percent increase year over year.

To read more of this story click here.