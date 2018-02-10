ST. PETERS, Mo. — An investigation has found a possible threat involving Fort Zumwalt South's homecoming dance has been found to be not credible, St. Peters Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Gossip in the school community indicated a student made a kill list and threatened to harm others at the school's dance on Saturday.

However, there was no list and the threat appears to be rooted in rumor, police said.

"It has been determined this is not a credible threat, rather students starting rumors about the other student based on some of her behavior," police said.

No one has been arrested, and the girl was taken out of school Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: De Soto High School addresses threat rumor at homecoming dance

© 2018 KSDK