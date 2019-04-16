ST CHARLES, Mo. — An officer with the Department of Homeland Security(DHS) fired a shot at a vehicle that swerved at him on the parking lot of a shopping center in St. Charles.

St. Charles police said they were working with DHS for some type of drug enforcement investigation on the parking lot of the Mark Twain Village shopping center when the driver swerved at the officer. The DHS officer fired one shot.

Police said no one was struck by the shot, and none of the officers were injured.

The driver sped away on eastbound Interstate 70 and has not been found.