ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Where did you sleep last night?

For thousands of people across the St. Louis area, the answer to that question is in shelters or on the streets.

Officials are looking for homeless St. Louis County residents on Thursday so they can ask them that question. It's part of the yearly Point-In-Time Count effort, a census to gauge how many homeless people live in the area.

The results from the census will be used to inform if the county will keep current funding or possibly secure more money to improve or implement new initiatives to confront homelessness.

RELATED: 'People are dying out here' | Homeless people talk about sleeping on streets in freezing temperatures

"The Point In Time Count helps us to better understand who is facing homelessness on a given night so that we can advocate for resources to provide services focused on ending homelessness in our community." said the County's Office of Family and Community Services Director Dr.Yusef Scoggin in a news release announcing the PIT effort.

The St. Louis County Department of Human Services is teaming up with community members and area service providers to canvass the county and speak to as many homeless people as possible.

Teams will be out in three phases Thursday, canvassing hot spots during the morning when people are just waking up, midday when people are eating lunch and afternoon where dinner is being served.

"It's our duty to provide services and programs that improve the quality of life for all residents, even those who without a permanent mailing address," said County Executive Sam Page in the release. "The Point-In-Time Count is crucial information that ensures our work will effectively reach marginalized and vulnerable populations who may not otherwise have an opportunity to make their voices heard."

The County said that those experiencing homelessness and in need of assistance may call the United Way Housing Helpline 314-802-5444 or 211.

More local stories: